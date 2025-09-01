Left Menu

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost to Merciless Drains

In Chandausi, a constable named Rajneesh Kumar died after falling into a flooded drain while on duty. Heavy rains caused extensive flooding across the region. In a separate incident, a four-year-old girl named Archana also drowned in a drain, highlighting the dangers posed by inadequate drainage during floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:05 IST
A 36-year-old constable, Rajneesh Kumar, tragically lost his life after accidentally falling into a drain while riding his motorcycle through a heavily flooded road in Chandausi on Monday morning, officials report.

Authorities have acknowledged widespread flooding following heavy downpours across towns like Sambhal, Chandausi, Bahjoi, and Gunnaur, significantly impacting the region's road safety.

The constable, posted on duty at a local fair, succumbed to the floodwaters and drowned. Meanwhile, another tragic incident occurred when four-year-old Archana slipped into a drain and drowned due to the strong current. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

