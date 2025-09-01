Tragic Floods: Lives Lost to Merciless Drains

A 36-year-old constable, Rajneesh Kumar, tragically lost his life after accidentally falling into a drain while riding his motorcycle through a heavily flooded road in Chandausi on Monday morning, officials report.

Authorities have acknowledged widespread flooding following heavy downpours across towns like Sambhal, Chandausi, Bahjoi, and Gunnaur, significantly impacting the region's road safety.

The constable, posted on duty at a local fair, succumbed to the floodwaters and drowned. Meanwhile, another tragic incident occurred when four-year-old Archana slipped into a drain and drowned due to the strong current. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)