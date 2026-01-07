Constable Suspended Amid Alleged Indecent Conduct Scandal

A constable has been booked on allegations of sending obscene messages and making indecent phone calls to a female colleague, police reported on Wednesday.

The female constable, stationed at Pipri police station, expressed concerns for her marital life and personal safety due to the actions of the accused.

Accusations against Brijesh Kumar include persistently sending objectionable messages, making obscene remarks, and threatening to defame the victim unless she complied with his demands. Following her complaint, the accused was suspended, and an inquiry was initiated. Legal proceedings were set in motion after the Superintendent of Police received her complaint, culminating in the registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation, led by Circle Officer Chail Abhishek Singh, uncovered some objectionable messages on her phone. Legal actions are expected after the inquiry concludes.

