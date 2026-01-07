Left Menu

Constable Suspended Amid Alleged Indecent Conduct Scandal

A constable has been suspended after being accused of sending obscene messages and indecent calls to a female colleague, threatening her marital life and safety. An FIR was filed following the complaint, and a departmental inquiry is ongoing to investigate the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:24 IST
Constable Suspended Amid Alleged Indecent Conduct Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A constable has been booked on allegations of sending obscene messages and making indecent phone calls to a female colleague, police reported on Wednesday.

The female constable, stationed at Pipri police station, expressed concerns for her marital life and personal safety due to the actions of the accused.

Accusations against Brijesh Kumar include persistently sending objectionable messages, making obscene remarks, and threatening to defame the victim unless she complied with his demands. Following her complaint, the accused was suspended, and an inquiry was initiated. Legal proceedings were set in motion after the Superintendent of Police received her complaint, culminating in the registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation, led by Circle Officer Chail Abhishek Singh, uncovered some objectionable messages on her phone. Legal actions are expected after the inquiry concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

 India
2
European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

 Global
3
Supreme Court Deliberates on Lok Sabha's Role in Judge Inquiry Amidst Controversy

Supreme Court Deliberates on Lok Sabha's Role in Judge Inquiry Amidst Contro...

 India
4
UK's Commitment to Ukraine: Parliamentary Approval Required for Troop Deployment

UK's Commitment to Ukraine: Parliamentary Approval Required for Troop Deploy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026