EU Bolsters Satellite Network Amid GPS Threats

The European Union is set to deploy additional satellites in low Earth orbit to fortify resilience against potential GPS interferences. This strategic move, announced by EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, underscores the EU's commitment to enhancing its defensive capabilities.

The announcement comes on the heels of a significant incident on Sunday, when the GPS system aboard the aircraft carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was reportedly jammed en route to Bulgaria. Authorities in Bulgaria suspect Russian interference was to blame for the incident.

Responding to these provocative developments, the EU aims to not only bolster its satellite network but also significantly improve its ability to detect such interferences, reflecting concerns about the increasing risks and geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)