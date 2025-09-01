Left Menu

Inside the Plot: Jailborn Bank Heist Masterminded Across States

A heist in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, amounting to massive gold and cash theft, was orchestrated by Rajesh Das, a seasoned criminal, and his accomplice Indrajit Das from inside a Chhattisgarh jail. Both were captured in Bihar, joining others nabbed by police. The stolen gold was partly recovered.

The meticulously planned heist in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district was hatched inside a Raigarh jail, according to local police. This dramatic incident unfolded on August 11, leading to the shocking arrest of the alleged mastermind and his accomplice in Bihar days later.

Within a swift 20 minutes, the robbers, donning helmets, seized 15 kg of gold and Rs 5 lakh from ESAF Small Finance Bank in Jabalpur, while armed and on guard. With active cooperation from Bihar's police, the authorities apprehended the key figures, Rajesh Das and Indrajit Das, adding to the growing list of suspects now in custody.

Rajesh Das's prolific criminal history includes numerous bank heists across several states since 2011. As police investigations continue, only a portion of the gold jewelry has been retrieved, underscoring the ongoing hunt for additional culprits still at large.

