Union Health Minister Drives Strategic Push for Healthcare Reforms in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, led a strategic review with health ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, prioritizing program execution to enhance healthcare delivery. The conference aimed at fortifying public health systems, lifting patient satisfaction, boosting regulatory control, and striving towards eradicating tuberculosis by 2027.

Nadda underscored the necessity of dependable drug oversight, stressing ongoing surveillance of the supply chain to guarantee quality and safety. He pressed for improved patient satisfaction and rigorous regulatory compliance as continuous efforts. Furthermore, he advised both states to solidify their supply-chain mechanisms under the Free Drugs and Free Diagnostics schemes, while collaborating with IIM Ahmedabad for elevating logistics transparency and accountability.

Emphasizing the role of precise diagnostics and prompt testing, Nadda called for enhancements from the primary to tertiary care levels. Enhancing telemedicine services was a focal point, highlighted as vital for reaching underserved populations. Measures to amplify blood bank regulation, hospital administration, and security protocols were discussed, propelling toward a future marked by efficient and accessible healthcare systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)