High-Tech Crackdown: Drones Uncover Illegal Cannabis Cultivation in Madhya Pradesh

In a groundbreaking use of technology, police in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district deployed drones to locate illegal cannabis cultivation hidden within wheat and mustard fields. This operation marks a significant step in tackling the region's drug issue.

According to Superintendent of Police Ankit Kumar Jaiswal, the raids led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 33,000 cannabis plants, weighing 7.65 quintals. Conducted over a span of 21 days, these operations utilized both drone technology and traditional informant networks.

The geographic and cultural characteristics of Neemuch, such as stone walls around fields, present unique challenges for law enforcement. These barriers often hinder direct observation, making advanced technology essential in combating the illegal industry.

