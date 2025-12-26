High-Tech Crackdown: Drones Uncover Illegal Cannabis Cultivation in Madhya Pradesh
Police in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district have used drones to identify illegal cannabis plantations hidden within mustard and wheat fields. Over 33,000 cannabis plants were seized in drone-assisted operations. Authorities face challenges due to traditional stone walls that conceal illegal cultivation from plain view.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking use of technology, police in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district deployed drones to locate illegal cannabis cultivation hidden within wheat and mustard fields. This operation marks a significant step in tackling the region's drug issue.
According to Superintendent of Police Ankit Kumar Jaiswal, the raids led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 33,000 cannabis plants, weighing 7.65 quintals. Conducted over a span of 21 days, these operations utilized both drone technology and traditional informant networks.
The geographic and cultural characteristics of Neemuch, such as stone walls around fields, present unique challenges for law enforcement. These barriers often hinder direct observation, making advanced technology essential in combating the illegal industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Revolutionizing Ration Distribution with Transparency and Technology
IG Drones Rebrands as IG Defence: A Strategic Shift in Defence Technology
Dreame Technology Unveils First Hong Kong Flagship Store Showcasing Innovative Smart Appliances
Pacific Drug Smuggling Strikes: A Controversial Campaign