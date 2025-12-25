Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit: Forging a Path to Economic Prosperity
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit, launching industrial projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore. The summit honors former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary and aims to create 1.93 lakh jobs. It highlights a holistic development model merging industry, urban growth, and employment.
In a significant move towards economic growth, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' on Thursday, marking an investment milestone with industrial projects valued at Rs 2 lakh crore.
The event, which aligns with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, is a critical collaborative effort involving 25,000 beneficiaries, entrepreneurs, and investors, set to generate approximately 1.93 lakh employment opportunities. This initiative underscores the region's commitment to rapid development and comprehensive growth.
With key political figures such as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia present, the summit highlights a unified vision of combining industry, urban development, tourism, and employment to propel the state towards becoming a central economic power.
