Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Disaster: Massive Rescue Operations Underway

Himachal Pradesh has been declared disaster-hit following severe cloudbursts, floods, and landslides. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the assembly of ongoing rescue operations, recovery efforts, and the estimated Rs 3,560 crore damage. While routes are being reopened, and power restored, challenges in rescue remain with discrepancies in reported figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The entire state of Himachal Pradesh has been declared a disaster-hit region, with relief and rescue operations in full swing, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the assembly on Monday.

Sukhu, in his suo motu statement, noted that 10,000 of the 15,000 stranded pilgrims near Manimahesh have been rescued. The situation, involving cloudbursts and floods, is closely monitored, with losses pegged at Rs 3,560 crore.

Key routes like the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway have reopened, aiding efforts. While restoration of utilities progresses, challenges in clarity of the rescue figures persist, with discrepancies between the chief minister and deputy chief minister's reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

