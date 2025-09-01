Amit Shah Reviews Flood Situation in Jammu, Assures Full Central Support

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, visited Jammu on 1 September 2025 to assess the devastation caused by heavy rains, floods, and landslides across the Jammu division. During his visit, the Home Minister personally inspected the damaged Tawi Bridge at Bikram Chowk, the Shiv Temple, and several flood-affected homes. He also met residents of Mangu Chak village, one of the worst-hit areas, and assured them of immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation support.

High-Level Review Meeting

Following the field inspection, Shri Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu to review the situation. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah, senior officers of the Union and UT administration, and representatives of disaster management agencies.

The Home Minister conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in the calamity and praised the swift response of local authorities, armed forces, and disaster relief teams. He highlighted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had been in continuous touch with J&K leadership from the very first day, closely monitoring rescue and relief operations.

Disaster Preparedness and Early Warning Systems

Shri Shah emphasized the urgent need to critically review Early Warning Apps (EWAs) for accuracy and effectiveness, stressing that better predictive tools could help achieve a zero-casualty goal in future disasters. He specifically called for a review of the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Early Warning System, given J&K’s vulnerability to such events.

The Home Minister further directed that the Meteorological Department and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conduct a joint study to establish a clear correlation between cloudbursts and moisture levels in clouds. He urged the adoption of AI and data analytics-based forecasting systems to enhance preparedness.

Relief, Restoration, and Rehabilitation

During the meeting, Shri Shah announced that advanced survey teams from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would be dispatched to conduct damage assessments. Based on their findings, additional financial and logistical assistance would be provided.

He also:

Directed the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure additional rations for affected communities, with decisions on offline ration delivery to be finalized in 10 days.

Instructed the Health and Water Departments to prioritize clean water supply and medical services.

Called upon Army medical units, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Air Force units to provide extended medical and logistical support.

Funding and Support

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment, Shri Shah announced the immediate release of ₹209 crores under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) as the central share for Jammu & Kashmir. This financial infusion, he said, has enabled relief work to start without delay.

He noted that timely alerts issued by the Central Government and the UT Disaster Management Authority (UTDMA) helped minimize casualties, while the coordinated mobilization of NDRF, Army, UTDRF, J&K Police, and CAPFs saved thousands of lives.

Current Situation and Progress

The Home Minister reported significant progress in relief and restoration efforts:

Over 5,000 people evacuated to safer zones.

17 NDRF teams and 23 Army columns deployed, with helicopters on standby.

More than 80% electricity restored in affected areas.

Road connectivity restored on most routes; repair and restoration of damaged roads underway.

Drinking water supply and health services operational in relief camps.

Distribution of rations and relief materials initiated across affected districts.

He confirmed that private property damages are being assessed and assistance under SDRF for damaged houses will be disbursed quickly.

Assurances to the People

Shri Amit Shah lauded the swift and efficient rescue operations conducted by UT authorities, security forces, and disaster management teams. He assured the people of Jammu & Kashmir that the Central Government stands firmly by their side in this crisis.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India will ensure that relief, financial aid, and technical support reach every affected family. We are committed to helping Jammu & Kashmir recover and rebuild stronger,” Shri Shah said.

The visit and announcements by the Union Home Minister underscore the government’s whole-of-government approach in disaster management—combining timely relief, technological innovation, and long-term resilience planning. As restoration efforts continue, the Centre and UT administration remain committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of all affected communities.