Agriculture Minister Reviews Sector Status, Assures Support to Flood-Hit Farmers

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review the status of the agriculture sector across the country. The meeting focused on the rainfall situation, crop conditions, floods in Punjab, and the broader outlook for Kharif sowing and horticulture production.

The review meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi and other senior officials, who presented detailed reports on crop sowing, rainfall patterns, reservoir levels, and the supply and price trends of essential commodities.

Support for Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

One of the central concerns of the meeting was the flood situation in Punjab, which has adversely impacted crop production in several regions. Shri Shivraj Singh expressed solidarity with the flood-affected farmers of Punjab, assuring them that the Central Government stands firmly with them in this hour of crisis.

He emphasized that farmers should not worry, as all possible measures are being taken to ensure relief and rehabilitation. The Minister also announced that he would personally visit the affected areas of Punjab in the coming days to take stock of the situation on the ground and interact directly with distressed farmers.

Encouraging Progress in Kharif Sowing

Officials briefed the Minister that the Kharif sowing area has expanded significantly compared to last year, a positive sign for food grain production. With many states receiving above-average rainfall this year, soil moisture levels and reservoir storage have improved, creating favorable conditions for agriculture.

The Minister reviewed the situation of key food grains and horticultural crops, underlining the need to ensure both production stability and price regulation to protect farmers as well as consumers.

Focus on Potatoes, Onions, and Tomatoes

The Minister paid special attention to the availability and pricing of potatoes, onions, and tomatoes (POT crops), which are essential for household consumption and often subject to volatility. Officials provided a comprehensive assessment of production levels, storage conditions, and market trends, assuring that measures were being put in place to maintain price stability.

Push for Integrated Farming and Horticulture

Highlighting the need for diversified farming models, Shri Shivraj Singh directed officials to encourage farmers to adopt Integrated Farming Systems (IFS), combining horticulture, livestock, and food grains. Such practices, he said, would not only enhance farmers’ incomes but also build resilience against climate variability and market fluctuations.

The Minister stressed that India’s agriculture sector must embrace a holistic approach to growth, focusing on horticulture, sustainable practices, and value addition, alongside traditional grain production. By aligning farming strategies with future demands and global trends, India can strengthen its position as a leader in food security and agricultural exports.

Looking Ahead

The meeting concluded with a call for greater coordination between the Centre and states, ensuring that farmers receive timely advisories, market support, and relief measures where needed. Shri Shivraj Singh reiterated that agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy and that the government is committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers while promoting sustainable, technology-driven growth.

The Minister’s proactive stance on both short-term relief for flood-affected farmers and long-term reforms through integrated farming underscores a balanced strategy aimed at strengthening India’s agricultural foundation.