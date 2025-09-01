Indian Army Joins US Troops in Alaska for Joint Yudh Abhyas 2025 Exercise

An Indian Army contingent has departed for Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA, to take part in the 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas, one of the most significant bilateral military exercises between India and the United States. The joint drill is scheduled from 1 to 14 September 2025 and aims to enhance interoperability, cooperation, and mutual trust between the two armies in challenging terrains and operational scenarios.

The Indian Army delegation consists of soldiers from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, one of India’s oldest and most battle-hardened infantry regiments. They will be training alongside soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment “Bobcats” of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army.

Focus on High-Altitude and Arctic Warfare

Fort Wainwright, located in Alaska, provides a unique environment for cold weather, high-altitude, and Arctic warfare training. Over the course of two weeks, both contingents will rehearse a broad spectrum of tactical drills, including:

Heliborne operations for rapid deployment in remote terrain.

Employment of surveillance resources and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to strengthen battlefield intelligence.

Rock craft and mountain warfare drills , crucial for combat in rugged and icy terrains.

Casualty evacuation techniques and combat medical aid under extreme weather conditions.

Integrated employment of artillery, aviation, and electronic warfare systems to simulate multi-domain battlefield conditions.

Knowledge Exchange Through Working Groups

A distinguishing feature of Yudh Abhyas 2025 will be subject-matter expert working groups where officers and specialists from both sides will deliberate on critical operational domains such as:

UAS and Counter-UAS operations to address modern drone warfare challenges.

Information warfare strategies in the age of hybrid conflicts.

Advanced communications systems for seamless coordination in multi-domain operations.

Logistics and sustainment in austere, resource-constrained environments.

These working groups are expected to foster cross-learning and knowledge-sharing, strengthening the institutional capacity of both armies.

Culmination with Joint Tactical Manoeuvres

The exercise will conclude with a series of jointly planned and executed tactical manoeuvres, including:

Live-fire exercises with combined arms elements.

Simulated high-altitude warfare scenarios , mirroring real-world operational challenges faced by both armies.

Training focused on United Nations peacekeeping operations, ensuring that both forces are prepared for humanitarian and stabilization missions across the globe.

Strategic Significance of Yudh Abhyas

Exercise Yudh Abhyas, held annually since 2004, is a cornerstone of India–US defence cooperation. Alternating between the two countries, it has grown in scope and complexity over the years, addressing emerging threats such as cyber warfare, drone technology, and integrated battle groups.

For India, the exercise offers an opportunity to hone high-altitude warfare skills, critical given the Himalayan frontiers, while the US benefits from India’s extensive operational experience in diverse terrains. Together, the two forces develop interoperability in multi-domain warfare, enhancing readiness for peacekeeping, disaster relief, and joint combat operations.

As the 21st edition of Yudh Abhyas gets underway in Alaska, the exercise highlights the deepening strategic partnership between India and the United States. By focusing on joint training, multi-domain operations, and peacekeeping readiness, the drill strengthens military-to-military ties and reaffirms the commitment of both nations to global peace, security, and stability.