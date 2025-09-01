IEPFA Launches Niveshak Didi Phase II to Boost Rural Women’s Financial Literacy

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), functioning under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, launched Phase II of its flagship financial literacy initiative, Niveshak Didi, at Hyderabad today. The program, which is designed to empower rural communities—particularly women—aims to deepen financial awareness, encourage safe financial practices, and foster inclusion in India’s expanding financial ecosystem.

The launch was marked by a financial awareness camp at Patelguda Panchayat, attended by Ms. Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA, and Shri Krishna Kumar L, Regional Head, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Telangana Circle. The camp was conducted in Telugu, ensuring that the concepts of savings, investments, and digital financial security were easily understood by participants.

Building on the Success of Phase I

The first phase of Niveshak Didi had already achieved significant traction by reaching grassroots communities across multiple states. The second phase builds on that success with an expanded outreach strategy, interactive training modules, and collaborations with self-help groups, panchayats, and grassroots organizations.

Phase II places special emphasis on:

Women-led financial empowerment through education on household savings and investment planning.

Investor protection by raising awareness about fraudulent schemes and unsafe financial practices.

Digital financial literacy , teaching rural citizens how to safely use mobile banking, UPI, and other digital platforms.

Confidence-building by equipping women with the skills to manage finances and take part in community-level financial decisions.

Voices from the Launch

Ms. Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA, underlined the transformative potential of financial knowledge:

“Equipping women and rural households with financial knowledge is critical for building a secure future. Niveshak Didi is not just about teaching concepts; it is about building confidence, preventing exploitation, and helping communities participate meaningfully in the financial ecosystem.”

She further emphasized that financial literacy plays a vital role in nation-building, as informed citizens are better equipped to save, invest wisely, and protect their wealth.

Shri Krishna Kumar L, Regional Head of IPPB Telangana Circle, highlighted the institutional partnership between IEPFA and IPPB. He noted that IPPB’s network of 1.90 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) provides the crucial last-mile connect, ensuring that financial education and secure banking services reach even the remotest villages and panchayats.

The Role of India Post Payments Bank

IPPB’s involvement in the initiative ensures that financial literacy is complemented by easy access to doorstep banking services. Villagers and women participants are not only educated about savings and investments but are also guided on practical steps to open accounts, conduct digital transactions, and benefit from government schemes linked to banking channels.

Towards a Financially Resilient Society

Through Niveshak Didi, IEPFA seeks to bridge knowledge gaps in financial decision-making, particularly among rural women who are often the custodians of household savings. By empowering them, the program enhances not only personal financial security but also contributes to community-level resilience against fraudulent practices and economic shocks.

The Phase II program is structured to scale across states, leveraging partnerships with NGOs, women’s collectives, and local government institutions to ensure maximum participation and inclusivity.

Commitment to Financial Literacy and Investor Protection

The launch reaffirms IEPFA’s mission to foster financial literacy and safeguard investors, aligning with the Government of India’s broader goals of financial inclusion and women’s empowerment. By ensuring that citizens in rural areas understand both opportunities and risks in the financial sector, IEPFA aims to create a nation of informed and confident investors.

The Niveshak Didi Phase II initiative represents a critical step forward in India’s financial empowerment journey. By focusing on rural women, expanding outreach through local languages, and partnering with institutions like IPPB, IEPFA is helping create a financially aware, digitally equipped, and fraud-resilient society.