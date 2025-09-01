Maratha Quota Agitation: From Hunger Strikes to Sporting Arenas
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike has transformed Mumbai's Azad Maidan into a bustling hub of protest activities. Supporters play various sports to pass time and boost morale, while traffic chaos ensues. Police ensure security as protesters demand reservations for Marathas under the OBC category.
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's persistent hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai has turned the area into a vibrant protest ground. Supporters, seeking quota for Marathas in jobs and education under the OBC category, engaged in activities like kabaddi, kho kho, and wrestling to maintain morale.
The demonstrations led to traffic congestion in south Mumbai, particularly near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other surrounding areas. Police have implemented significant security measures to manage the crowds and ensure the safety of both protesters and daily commuters.
Despite authorities' efforts to maintain order, the movement has caused significant disruption. Protesters express their demands through various avenues, including constructing human pyramids and raising slogans, while police continually urge cooperation to minimize public disturbance.
