Maratha Quota Agitation: From Hunger Strikes to Sporting Arenas

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's persistent hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai has turned the area into a vibrant protest ground. Supporters, seeking quota for Marathas in jobs and education under the OBC category, engaged in activities like kabaddi, kho kho, and wrestling to maintain morale.

The demonstrations led to traffic congestion in south Mumbai, particularly near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other surrounding areas. Police have implemented significant security measures to manage the crowds and ensure the safety of both protesters and daily commuters.

Despite authorities' efforts to maintain order, the movement has caused significant disruption. Protesters express their demands through various avenues, including constructing human pyramids and raising slogans, while police continually urge cooperation to minimize public disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)