Left Menu

Maratha Quota Agitation: From Hunger Strikes to Sporting Arenas

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike has transformed Mumbai's Azad Maidan into a bustling hub of protest activities. Supporters play various sports to pass time and boost morale, while traffic chaos ensues. Police ensure security as protesters demand reservations for Marathas under the OBC category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:49 IST
Maratha Quota Agitation: From Hunger Strikes to Sporting Arenas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's persistent hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai has turned the area into a vibrant protest ground. Supporters, seeking quota for Marathas in jobs and education under the OBC category, engaged in activities like kabaddi, kho kho, and wrestling to maintain morale.

The demonstrations led to traffic congestion in south Mumbai, particularly near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other surrounding areas. Police have implemented significant security measures to manage the crowds and ensure the safety of both protesters and daily commuters.

Despite authorities' efforts to maintain order, the movement has caused significant disruption. Protesters express their demands through various avenues, including constructing human pyramids and raising slogans, while police continually urge cooperation to minimize public disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

 India
2
Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

 India
3
Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

 Global
4
US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025