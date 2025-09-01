Gujarat High Court Lawyers Resume Work Amid Judicial Transfer Controversy
Gujarat High Court lawyers have resumed work following a meeting with the Chief Justice of India. The meeting addressed the transfer of Justice Sandeep Bhatt to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association had previously protested, calling the decision 'unfortunate'.
After a hiatus, lawyers at the Gujarat High Court have returned to their duties following pivotal discussions with the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, and the Supreme Court's collegium. The focus was on the debated transfer of Justice Sandeep Bhatt to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association had previously halted work to object to Justice Bhatt's proposed relocation. Their decision was driven by concerns over preserving the integrity and image of the judiciary.
A six-person delegation from the GHCAA presented a strong case to the judiciary's top officials, urging a reconsideration. Justice Bhatt, praised for his dedication and efficiency, has resolved over 19,000 cases in four years, underpinning the push against his transfer.
