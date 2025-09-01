Maratha Quota Leader Appeals for Orderly Protests in Mumbai
Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange urged protesters to abide by the Bombay High Court's directives, ensuring Mumbaikars are not inconvenienced. He emphasized the importance of parking in designated areas, and hinted that those unwilling to comply should return to their villages. Jarange's commitment to his cause remains steadfast until Marathas secure OBC reservation.
- Country:
- India
Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange called on protesters to heed the Bombay High Court's directives, emphasizing the need to avoid causing inconvenience to Mumbaikars. He urged compliance with parking regulations, specifying that vehicles should be parked in designated areas.
Speaking at Azad Maidan, the site of his hunger strike, Jarange reiterated his commitment to his cause. He addressed the crowd in a frail voice, stating that he would remain in Mumbai until the Marathas are granted reservation under the OBC category.
Manoj Jarange's plea came shortly after the High Court expressed displeasure with the conduct of some protesters. He insisted that those unwilling to follow his advice might be better off returning to their villages.
ALSO READ
Maratha Quota Agitation: From Hunger Strikes to Sporting Arenas
Maratha Quota Crisis: Hunger Strike Intensifies Amid Political Standoff
Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Government Action
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Jarange's Unyielding Hunger Strike
Protest Disrupts Mumbai Traffic as Hunger Strike Intensifies