Maratha Quota Leader Appeals for Orderly Protests in Mumbai

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange called on protesters to heed the Bombay High Court's directives, emphasizing the need to avoid causing inconvenience to Mumbaikars. He urged compliance with parking regulations, specifying that vehicles should be parked in designated areas.

Speaking at Azad Maidan, the site of his hunger strike, Jarange reiterated his commitment to his cause. He addressed the crowd in a frail voice, stating that he would remain in Mumbai until the Marathas are granted reservation under the OBC category.

Manoj Jarange's plea came shortly after the High Court expressed displeasure with the conduct of some protesters. He insisted that those unwilling to follow his advice might be better off returning to their villages.