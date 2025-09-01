Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Inmate Threatens Jail Officials in Faridabad

An inmate, identified as Lalit, clashed with Neemka Jail officials in Faridabad, tearing the head warden's uniform and threatening to shoot him and the assistant superintendent. The altercation stemmed from a dispute over making calls. An FIR has been filed, with actions pending upon further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions flared at Neemka Jail in Faridabad on Sunday when an inmate, identified as Lalit, clashed with officials over communication privileges. According to reports, Lalit misbehaved with the head warden, Devi Singh, tearing his uniform and issuing threats.

The incident began when Lalit, frustrated by call procedures, reportedly caused a commotion, prompting Singh to intervene. Despite attempts to clarify call processes, Lalit became aggressive, leading to a physical confrontation.

The assistant superintendent, Umesh Kumar, arrived to witness the altercation. Lalit's threats to shoot the officials have led to an FIR lodged at Sadar Ballabgarh police station. An investigation is underway, with authorities promising appropriate actions based on emerging facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

