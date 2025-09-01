Minister's Directive: Male Presence Mandatory for Power Inspections

In a decisive move, Women's Welfare and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya has instructed that all household power inspections in Jhansi must take place in the presence of male family members. This directive aims to prevent any misconduct during inspections and assures action if women report discomfort.

During a district-level review meeting, Maurya stressed the importance of power officials treating consumers with respect. She also underscored the need to address consumer complaints swiftly, particularly concerning discrepancies in smart meter readings.

In addition, the minister reviewed progress across various departments, calling for doctors to be consistently available in district medical facilities and for medicine stocks to be effectively managed, cautioning against prescriptions outside government supplies.

