Left Menu

Minister's Directive: Male Presence Mandatory for Power Inspections

Minister Baby Rani Maurya has mandated household power inspections in Jhansi occur only when male family members are present, warning of actions on complaints from women. She emphasized courteous conduct by officials during inspections and urged prompt resolution of consumer grievances, with a focus on accuracy of smart meter readings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:33 IST
Minister's Directive: Male Presence Mandatory for Power Inspections
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Women's Welfare and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya has instructed that all household power inspections in Jhansi must take place in the presence of male family members. This directive aims to prevent any misconduct during inspections and assures action if women report discomfort.

During a district-level review meeting, Maurya stressed the importance of power officials treating consumers with respect. She also underscored the need to address consumer complaints swiftly, particularly concerning discrepancies in smart meter readings.

In addition, the minister reviewed progress across various departments, calling for doctors to be consistently available in district medical facilities and for medicine stocks to be effectively managed, cautioning against prescriptions outside government supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chandigarh Officials Tackle Rain-Induced Challenges with On-Ground Inspections

Chandigarh Officials Tackle Rain-Induced Challenges with On-Ground Inspectio...

 India
2
Karnataka's New Nutrition Initiative: Tailored Diets for Hospital Patients

Karnataka's New Nutrition Initiative: Tailored Diets for Hospital Patients

 India
3
Thrilling Ninth Day at the U.S. Open: Key Highlights and Standout Performances

Thrilling Ninth Day at the U.S. Open: Key Highlights and Standout Performanc...

 Global
4
India's Dominating Hockey Performance: A 15-0 Triumph

India's Dominating Hockey Performance: A 15-0 Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025