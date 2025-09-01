Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Steps Up: Swift Action for Disaster Management

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has mandated all departments to bolster disaster management efforts following the Chief Minister's declaration of the state as 'disaster-hit.' Emphasis is on prompt emergency responses and restoring essential services swiftly. District authorities are instructed to ensure seamless operations and provide timely relief.

The Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, Prabodh Saxena, has directed various state departments to enhance the enforcement of the Disaster Management Act. This comes after the Chief Minister declared the state 'disaster-hit' during an assembly session.

Saxena's directive requires government departments to rigorously follow emergency support protocols to ensure quick responses in emergencies. District magistrates have been urged to issue orders under the Disaster Management Act when disaster situations threaten.

The Public Works Department, Jal Shakti, and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited have been tasked with rapidly restoring their services. Instructions emphasize the importance of maintaining telecom connectivity and enabling the free movement of people and goods.

