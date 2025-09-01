Tragedy in Maharashtra: Contractor's Struggle with Debt Ends in Suicide

A devastating incident unfolded in Nagpur as 61-year-old government contractor P V Verma allegedly took his own life amidst financial turmoil. Verma, the director of Shri Sai Associates, was discovered hanging in his home in Raj Nagar on Monday morning, with police citing mounting debts as the catalyst.

Authorities from Sadar police station, who have registered an accidental death case, revealed that Verma was responsible for executing significant projects for the Public Works Department across Wardha, Chandrapur, and Nagpur districts. His financial distress was reportedly exacerbated by unpaid bills from the PWD running into crores of rupees, officials disclosed.

The initial investigation indicates that the burden of debt and outstanding payments plunged Verma into depression, ultimately leading to his tragic decision. This case highlights the severe impact financial stress can have on individuals in high-pressure roles within the construction industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)