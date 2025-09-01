Left Menu

Teen Friendship Sparks Violence in Borivali: Four Arrested

In Borivali, Mumbai, four men were arrested for assaulting two 17-year-old students because of their friendship with girls. The attack was led by the brother of one of the girls. The accused lured the victims to a garden and assaulted them, but police quickly apprehended the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Borivali, Mumbai, four men were arrested after allegedly assaulting two 17-year-old students over their friendship with girls from their college, police reported on Monday.

According to the police, one of the accused is the brother of one of the girls involved. The victims, along with two female classmates, frequently communicated via WhatsApp and met in the Kandarpada area, eventually becoming acquainted with local youths, including the assailants.

The altercation took place last week when the teenagers were conversing near their college. The accuser's brother, accompanied by a friend, lured the victims to a garden where two other assailants were lying in wait. The attackers used bamboo sticks to strike the boys and issued dire threats before fleeing. Law enforcement quickly traced and detained Arkan Khan, Arman Khan, Harmeen Yadav, and Sameer Shah in Dahisar.

