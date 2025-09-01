Left Menu

Simon Ekpa: Jailed Separatist's Impact on Biafra Movement

Simon Ekpa, a Nigerian separatist leader living in Finland, has been sentenced to six years in prison for terrorism, tax fraud, and other crimes by a Finnish court. Ekpa leads the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Nigeria, which has been linked to violence and disruptions, costing Nigeria billions.

Simon Ekpa, a controversial figure in the Biafra independence movement, has been sentenced to six years in prison by a Finnish court. The conviction includes charges of terrorism, tax fraud, and violations of ethical laws.

Ekpa, who resides in Finland, heads the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group in Nigeria's southeast linked to numerous acts of violence. His leadership follows the arrest of IPOB's founder, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Finnish court accused Ekpa of illegal activities, including supplying weapons to separatists. His actions have not only strained Nigeria's southeastern region but have also inflicted significant economic losses.

