Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

Punjab has been hit by severe flooding, prompting the state's Congress president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, to appeal for an urgent relief package from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Warring emphasized the significant damage, with over 1,300 villages affected and crops severely threatened.

The call for action was echoed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who outlined the extensive destruction during his 10-day tour of the state. The leaders highlighted the dire need for financial relief and increased support from central disaster response teams.

Reports indicate that Punjab received its highest rainfall in 25 years, exacerbating the flood situation. With 12 districts now in distress, including Amritsar and Ferozepur, the urgency for assistance is becoming undeniable. Leaders stress that systematic flood prevention measures are essential for safeguarding Punjab's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)