Left Menu

Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

Punjab is facing catastrophic flooding, prompting leaders like Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhbir Singh Badal to request urgent relief from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The devastation has impacted over 1,300 villages, damaging crops and properties. There is a pressing need for central intervention to aid flood-affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:20 IST
Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab has been hit by severe flooding, prompting the state's Congress president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, to appeal for an urgent relief package from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Warring emphasized the significant damage, with over 1,300 villages affected and crops severely threatened.

The call for action was echoed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who outlined the extensive destruction during his 10-day tour of the state. The leaders highlighted the dire need for financial relief and increased support from central disaster response teams.

Reports indicate that Punjab received its highest rainfall in 25 years, exacerbating the flood situation. With 12 districts now in distress, including Amritsar and Ferozepur, the urgency for assistance is becoming undeniable. Leaders stress that systematic flood prevention measures are essential for safeguarding Punjab's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Against Zimbabwe

 Zimbabwe
2
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

 India
4
Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025