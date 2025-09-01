Agriculture Minister Orders Unified Farmers’ Grievance Portal, Swadeshi Push

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review the mechanism for resolving complaints received from farmers through helplines, call centres, and online portals.

During the meeting, the Minister expressed the need for a single, dedicated grievance redressal portal to replace the multiple platforms currently in use. He stressed that a unified system would streamline complaint handling, provide quicker relief, and ensure transparency, thereby making it more convenient for farmers to raise issues and track resolutions.

Shri Chouhan assured that he would personally monitor the complaints received to guarantee that farmers’ problems are addressed promptly and effectively.

Zero Tolerance Towards Substandard Inputs

Taking note of recurring complaints about spurious fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides, the Minister directed officials to treat such cases with utmost priority. He emphasized that farmers must be protected from exploitation and that strict measures should be implemented to stop the sale of substandard and counterfeit agricultural inputs.

The Minister underlined that effective coordination between the Centre and state governments is essential to tackle this menace. He reminded officials that he has already written to state chief ministers urging swift action and will soon hold a video conference with states to review corrective measures.

“We must save our farmers from being looted. The sale of spurious fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides must be strictly stopped,” Shri Chouhan reiterated.

Crackdown on Illegal Biostimulants

Expressing strong displeasure over the illegal sale of unapproved biostimulants, the Union Minister directed that only the 146 notified biostimulants should be permitted for use. He instructed that awareness campaigns be launched so farmers clearly know which biostimulants are certified and safe.

Officials were told to circulate the list of approved products widely, including through social media platforms, to prevent farmers from falling prey to misinformation or fraudulent sales.

Focus on Flagship Schemes

The Minister reviewed complaints related to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). He directed officials to ensure that every complaint is resolved quickly and that farmers are personally contacted for feedback.

Highlighting the importance of these flagship schemes, Shri Chouhan said the aim should be complete satisfaction for every beneficiary farmer, ensuring smooth disbursal of PM-KISAN installments and fair settlement of insurance claims under PMFBY.

Commitment to Swadeshi Adoption

In line with the ‘Adopt Swadeshi’ call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the meeting concluded with an important resolution. Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Agriculture Secretary Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, and senior officials of the Ministry pledged to maximise the use of indigenous (Swadeshi) products in their personal and professional lives.

The Minister described this decision as a step towards strengthening national self-reliance, boosting local industries, and setting an example for citizens to support indigenous products.

Transparency, Sensitivity, and Farmer-Centric Governance

Throughout the meeting, Shri Chouhan reiterated that officials must operate with credibility, transparency, and sensitivity when dealing with farmers’ grievances. He urged all stakeholders to adopt a farmers-first approach, stating that the government’s collective responsibility is to ensure that farmers remain happy and supported under all circumstances.

The meeting in Delhi marked a multi-dimensional approach to farmer welfare—combining technology-driven grievance redressal, strict enforcement against substandard inputs, strengthening of flagship schemes, and a broader call for Swadeshi adoption. By unifying complaint mechanisms and reinforcing trust between farmers and institutions, the government seeks to create a more responsive, resilient, and farmer-friendly agricultural ecosystem.