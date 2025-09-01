Major Arms Seizure in Manipur as Four Arrested

In a significant operation, law enforcement in Manipur's Imphal Valley apprehended four individuals found with a substantial arsenal of weapons and ammunition, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The suspects were reportedly part of the Keishal Village Volunteer Organisation, a group previously unwitnessed in criminal activities. Among those detained were Rajkumar Sidharth, also known as Momo, aged 33, alongside Laishram Rameshor Meitei, 44, Athokpam Brojendro Singh, 45, and Laishram Sachikanta Singh, 25.

During the Sunday operation, authorities confiscated an array of firearms, including AK rifles and carbines, along with over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and various military gear, reflecting a severe breach of law and order in the region. The discovery of weapons such as INSAS rifles and hand grenades, including a Chinese variant, underscores the alarming scale of illegal arms proliferation in the area.

