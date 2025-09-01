Govt Reopens PLI Scheme for Textiles, Extends Applications Till Sept 30

Responding to the strong and enthusiastic response from the textile industry, the Government of India has extended the application window for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles. The scheme, which was originally notified on 24 September 2021 and operationalized through guidelines on 28 December 2021, has already attracted massive interest from stakeholders across the man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textiles sectors.

In the latest round of applications invited in August 2025, the Ministry of Textiles received 22 new proposals, highlighting the growing confidence of industry players in India’s ability to emerge as a global textile manufacturing hub.

New Deadline for Applications

To accommodate fresh interest, the Government has decided to reopen the application window until 30 September 2025. Applications must be submitted through the official portal (https://pli.texmin.gov.in/). After this date, no applications will be accepted. The scheme will continue under the same terms and conditions as stipulated earlier, including amendments issued from time to time.

Industry Response and Investment Potential

The PLI Scheme for Textiles has already seen 74 participant companies being approved as beneficiaries, with a combined committed investment of ₹28,711 crore. These investments are expected to significantly boost domestic manufacturing capabilities and generate large-scale employment.

The scheme covers the entire MMF value chain, focusing on:

MMF garments and apparel : Building competitiveness in synthetic fibres, a fast-growing global segment.

MMF fabrics : Encouraging investments in advanced technology-based fabric manufacturing.

Technical textiles: Promoting high-value products used in healthcare, infrastructure, defence, and agriculture.

The government has stressed that the growing appetite of investors reflects strong confidence in the sector’s future, driven by India’s rising export competitiveness, policy support, and expanding domestic market demand.

Boosting India’s Textile Ecosystem

The PLI Scheme for Textiles is a key component of India’s strategy to position itself as a global leader in the sector. By encouraging large-scale investments, capacity creation, and innovation, the scheme is designed to:

Enhance export competitiveness by improving cost-efficiency and scale.

Reduce reliance on imports in MMF fabrics and technical textiles.

Generate high-quality jobs in both organized and ancillary industries.

Strengthen India’s participation in global textile supply chains.

Industry experts believe that the PLI Scheme has catalyzed fresh momentum in India’s textile sector at a time when global buyers are diversifying supply chains away from overdependence on a few countries.

Government’s Vision

The Ministry of Textiles reiterated that this extension offers a final opportunity for prospective investors to benefit from the scheme. With strong global demand for MMF and technical textiles, India aims to capture a larger share of international markets while simultaneously serving domestic needs.

By reopening the window, the government hopes to unlock additional investments, foster innovation, and expand India’s production base, making the country a preferred global destination for textile manufacturing.

The extension of the PLI Scheme for Textiles application window till 30 September 2025 represents a proactive step to capitalize on growing industry interest. With ₹28,711 crore already committed by 74 companies, the scheme has laid a strong foundation for transforming India’s textile sector into a globally competitive, technology-driven, and sustainable powerhouse.