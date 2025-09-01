Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will visit several flood-hit districts in Punjab from September 2 to 4, as confirmed by an official release. His tour commenced on Monday with a road trip to the border district of Ferozepur.

The itinerary includes visits to Ferozepur and Tarn Taran on September 2, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot on September 3, and Hoshiarpur and Sri Anandpur Sahib on September 4. During this period, Governor Kataria will engage with affected residents and review ongoing relief efforts.

The floods, which have ravaged large areas of Punjab, have been attributed to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, compounded by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Recent statistics reveal that Punjab received 74% more rainfall than average in August, marking the highest in 25 years.