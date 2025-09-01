Left Menu

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is set to visit the flood-affected districts of Punjab from September 2 to 4. His itinerary includes visits to seven districts severely impacted by overflowing rivers. He plans to assess the relief efforts and meet residents affected by the devastating floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:46 IST
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab
Governor Gulab Chand Kataria
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will visit several flood-hit districts in Punjab from September 2 to 4, as confirmed by an official release. His tour commenced on Monday with a road trip to the border district of Ferozepur.

The itinerary includes visits to Ferozepur and Tarn Taran on September 2, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot on September 3, and Hoshiarpur and Sri Anandpur Sahib on September 4. During this period, Governor Kataria will engage with affected residents and review ongoing relief efforts.

The floods, which have ravaged large areas of Punjab, have been attributed to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, compounded by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Recent statistics reveal that Punjab received 74% more rainfall than average in August, marking the highest in 25 years.

TRENDING

1
France Leads Virtual Coalition Conference for Ukraine Support

France Leads Virtual Coalition Conference for Ukraine Support

 Global
2
Trump Family's Crypto Debut: Tumultuous Start for World Liberty Tokens

Trump Family's Crypto Debut: Tumultuous Start for World Liberty Tokens

 Global
3
Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

 India
4
Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025