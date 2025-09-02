Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

Thousands took to the streets of Chicago on Monday in a mass protest against President Donald Trump's threats to deploy National Guard troops and immigration agents in the city. The demonstration, part of the national 'Workers over Billionaires' protests on Labor Day, saw significant engagement, especially in Chicago, where residents expressed strong opposition to federal intervention.

Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the crowd, pledging to resist any federal encroachment and defend Chicago. The city's vibrant protest included people of all ages, with many local residents and diners showing support through cheers and gestures, emphasizing their determination to defend the city's sanctuary status.

Despite Trump's recent criticism of Chicago's crime rates, city data indicates a decline in homicides, and many locals feel safe. Legal experts and local officials warned that deploying federal troops could violate constitutional laws. Steps have been taken to ensure police independence from federal agents, and immigrant rights groups are bolstering defenses against increased enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)