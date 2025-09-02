Left Menu

Britain's Aid Strategy for Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

Britain announced emergency funding to support those impacted by Afghanistan's recent earthquakes. The aid, worth 1 million pounds, will be channelled through the UNFPA and IFRC to avoid benefiting the Taliban. Over 800 have died, and 2,800 are injured amid hampered rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-09-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 04:31 IST
Britain's Aid Strategy for Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In response to the devastating earthquakes in Afghanistan, Britain has pledged emergency funding to provide relief to those affected. The aid will be carefully distributed through international partners to ensure it does not reach the Taliban-controlled government.

The disaster, described as one of the country's worst, has claimed over 800 lives and injured at least 2,800 individuals. Rescue efforts are ongoing but have been significantly slowed by reduced international funding to Afghanistan, largely due to U.S. aid cuts.

This 1-million-pound ($1.35-million) assistance will be divided between the United Nations Population Fund and the International Red Cross. These organizations are tasked with delivering essential healthcare and emergency supplies to the hardest-hit regions, according to a government statement from British foreign minister David Lammy.

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Response to U.S. Tariff Hikes

Brazil's Response to U.S. Tariff Hikes

 Global
2
From Guyana's Oil Wealth to Global Tensions: A World News Snapshot

From Guyana's Oil Wealth to Global Tensions: A World News Snapshot

 Global
3
Trump Administration's Bold Moves: Controversies and Decisions

Trump Administration's Bold Moves: Controversies and Decisions

 Global
4
U.S. Open Underdogs Shine, Kim Joins Braves, and Steelers Extend Warren

U.S. Open Underdogs Shine, Kim Joins Braves, and Steelers Extend Warren

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025