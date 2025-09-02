Britain's Aid Strategy for Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

In response to the devastating earthquakes in Afghanistan, Britain has pledged emergency funding to provide relief to those affected. The aid will be carefully distributed through international partners to ensure it does not reach the Taliban-controlled government.

The disaster, described as one of the country's worst, has claimed over 800 lives and injured at least 2,800 individuals. Rescue efforts are ongoing but have been significantly slowed by reduced international funding to Afghanistan, largely due to U.S. aid cuts.

This 1-million-pound ($1.35-million) assistance will be divided between the United Nations Population Fund and the International Red Cross. These organizations are tasked with delivering essential healthcare and emergency supplies to the hardest-hit regions, according to a government statement from British foreign minister David Lammy.