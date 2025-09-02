Odisha Police's Remarkable Rescue: Operation Anweshan

In 2025, the Odisha Police, through a series of targeted operations including 'Operation Anweshan', successfully reunited 1,209 children and 6,667 women with their families, according to officials.

The special drives, taking place in several districts, saw significant success in Puri, where 45 children and 504 women were rescued. Bhadrak and Cuttack also reported high rescue numbers.

Supplementary efforts were made with drives in February, April, and May, which collectively resulted in rescuing an additional 851 children and 4,608 women, highlighting the ongoing commitment of the Odisha Police to tackle this pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)