Innovative Census Methods: Counting the World's Last Pre-Neolithic Tribe

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is gearing up for the 2027 Census, focusing on an innovative approach for the Sentinelese tribe. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is considering a 'non-invasive thermal census' for the isolated tribe, known for its hostility towards outsiders.

The Sentinelese, residing on North Sentinel Island, have lived in isolation for tens of thousands of years. They fiercely guard their territory, posing unique challenges for any census attempt. The island is protected under stringent laws, making physical contact illegal and dangerous.

The digital Census, planned in two phases, will feature a pre-test in 2025 across Andaman and Nicobar's districts. Authorities stress the importance of inclusiveness, accuracy, and respecting the tribe's isolation during census efforts.