Left Menu

Innovative Census Methods: Counting the World's Last Pre-Neolithic Tribe

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs in India considers a thermal census for the isolated Sentinelese tribe as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands prepare for the 2027 Census. The tribe's isolation, strict protection laws, and past conflicts highlight the complexities involved in the census process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:55 IST
Innovative Census Methods: Counting the World's Last Pre-Neolithic Tribe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is gearing up for the 2027 Census, focusing on an innovative approach for the Sentinelese tribe. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is considering a 'non-invasive thermal census' for the isolated tribe, known for its hostility towards outsiders.

The Sentinelese, residing on North Sentinel Island, have lived in isolation for tens of thousands of years. They fiercely guard their territory, posing unique challenges for any census attempt. The island is protected under stringent laws, making physical contact illegal and dangerous.

The digital Census, planned in two phases, will feature a pre-test in 2025 across Andaman and Nicobar's districts. Authorities stress the importance of inclusiveness, accuracy, and respecting the tribe's isolation during census efforts.

TRENDING

1
India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

 India
2
Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

 India
3
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 900, with 3,000 injured, says Taliban government spokesperson, reports AP.

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 900, with 3,000 injured, says Tal...

 Global
4
Rodent Attack on Newborns Sparks Outrage and Investigation

Rodent Attack on Newborns Sparks Outrage and Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025