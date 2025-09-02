Workforce Survey Shows Stronger Training, Collaboration in Violence Services

A groundbreaking workforce survey of those working in the family violence and sexual violence sector has revealed significant progress in training and collaboration, strengthening New Zealand’s ability to deliver victim-centred support.

The survey, the first of its kind, offers detailed insights into who makes up the workforce, their training, and how they work alongside government agencies. Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Karen Chhour said the findings would play a crucial role in shaping future planning for the sector.

Specialized Support for Complex Trauma

“Workers in family violence and sexual violence prevention care for people and families who carry significant trauma and require highly specialised support,” Mrs Chhour said.

The survey found that 94 percent of frontline workers had received specialist family violence and sexual violence training, with most using that training daily or weekly in their work. This high uptake highlights the increasing professionalism and expertise of the sector.

While the results are promising, the Minister acknowledged the need to ensure training is nationally consistent and of the highest quality across the country.

Expanding Training Across the Public Sector

The survey also informed the Government’s commitment to extend training beyond frontline community services. Thousands of public sector staff—particularly those in Courts, Corrections, and Police—are being trained to better respond to family and sexual violence cases.

The goal is to reach 10,000 workers within the next two years, embedding a broader culture of awareness, sensitivity, and victim-focused support across public services.

Strengthening Collaboration with Government Agencies

Another key finding was the strength of relationships between community service providers and government agencies at the local level. Most respondents reported positive and collaborative connections, which the Minister said was critical for building an effective, multi-agency approach.

“When professionals across different organisations work together, victims and families benefit from a more joined-up response,” Mrs Chhour said. “This is about ensuring victims are not bounced between agencies but instead receive coordinated, compassionate care.”

Data to Drive Long-Term Improvements

The survey provides valuable information about the workforce, including employment status, skills, and service delivery. This data will guide government planning to ensure the family violence and sexual violence system is well-resourced and responsive to community needs.

The Minister also confirmed that the next workforce survey is now open, giving workers another opportunity to share insights about their roles and challenges. The results will continue to inform policy development and frontline service improvement.

Looking Ahead

The survey findings highlight both progress and ongoing challenges in building a workforce capable of responding effectively to family and sexual violence. With stronger training standards, expanded public sector education, and more collaborative approaches, the Government aims to create a system where victims feel supported and safe.

“Ultimately, this is about ensuring victims and families get the help they need, when they need it, from people who are trained, connected, and compassionate,” Mrs Chhour said.