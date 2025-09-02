Forging Stronger Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Partnership Expansion

During Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's visit to India, five significant agreements in sectors such as shipping, civil aviation, and space are anticipated to strengthen bilateral ties. The agreements will be signed during Wong's three-day trip to New Delhi, aiming to enhance economic cooperation between the two nations.

Both leaders are set to inaugurate a container terminal in Maharashtra, an investment over USD one billion by the Port of Singapore Authority. Discussions will also focus on the potential export of solar energy and green hydrogen from India to Singapore, emphasizing their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wong's visit, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, presents a pivotal opportunity to review and expand India's 'Act East' policy. Along with wide-ranging talks, collaboration prospects in regional and international concerns are on the agenda during this diplomatic engagement.