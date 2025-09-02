Golf Course Plot: Man Faces Trial for Attempting to Assassinate Trump

Ryan Routh, the man accused of plotting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, is preparing to represent himself at a pretrial conference in South Florida. The case, which has drawn significant public attention, is set to see jury selection commence on Monday at the federal court in Fort Pierce.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon approved Routh's request to act as his own legal counsel last July, while maintaining court-appointed attorneys on standby. Routh, who has faced extensive legal challenges before, is accused of aiming to shoot Trump during a golf outing, foiled only by an alert Secret Service agent.

Routh, a former construction worker turned self-claimed mercenary, has entered a plea of not guilty. His legal troubles span numerous charges, including past incidents of theft and weapon possession. Federal and state prosecutors are charging him with severe counts, encompassing both terrorism and attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)