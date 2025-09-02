Tourism Rebound Strengthens as Visitor Arrivals and Spending Keep Rising

New figures show New Zealand’s tourism sector continues to bounce back strongly, with international visitor arrivals and spending both on the rise. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the latest data underscored tourism’s central role in powering regional economies and supporting local jobs.

Tourism’s Growing Contribution

According to the International Visitor Survey for the year ending June 2025, international tourism contributed $12.1 billion to New Zealand’s economy. This represents a 4.3 percent increase compared with the previous year, marking steady progress in the sector’s post-pandemic recovery.

The growth was driven by a 5 percent rise in visitor arrivals, with 3.38 million international visitors coming to New Zealand over the past 12 months, up from 3.21 million in 2024. Adjusted for inflation, international spending equated to $9.6 billion, or 86 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

“Tourism is our second highest export earner, and I’m encouraged to see our tourism numbers continuing to gain strength,” Minister Upston said. “More visitors mean stronger local businesses, more jobs, and vibrant communities across the country.”

Progress and Remaining Challenges

While the figures are positive, the Minister acknowledged that the sector has not yet fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. “I’m pleased to see the growth in visitor numbers and spending, but there is still more work to do to get our tourism sector booming,” she said.

Industry experts note that while arrivals from traditional markets such as Australia, the United States, and Europe are rebounding, growth in high-value markets like China and Southeast Asia is still in the early stages of recovery. Balancing visitor numbers with sustainable practices remains a priority.

Government’s Tourism Growth Roadmap

The Government is backing the sector’s recovery through the recently announced Tourism Growth Roadmap, a long-term strategy designed to double the value of tourism exports by 2034.

The roadmap emphasizes:

Regional development : Ensuring smaller towns and rural communities benefit from international spending.

Sustainability : Managing visitor flows to protect the environment and reduce strain on infrastructure.

High-value tourism : Attracting visitors who stay longer and spend more, boosting per capita returns.

Workforce development: Training more New Zealanders for jobs in tourism and hospitality.

“New Zealand is open for business, and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to our shores,” Minister Upston said.

Regional Impact

Tourism continues to be a lifeline for many regions, particularly in destinations like Queenstown, Rotorua, and Northland, where local economies rely heavily on visitor spending. Increased visitor flows also support cultural tourism, with Māori enterprises and experiences playing a growing role in New Zealand’s international brand.

Looking Ahead

With strong growth in 2025 and a clear roadmap for the future, the tourism sector is poised to reclaim and surpass its pre-pandemic highs over the coming decade. The Government’s challenge will be to balance growth with sustainability while ensuring that all regions share in the benefits.