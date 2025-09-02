Left Menu

Maratha Quota Agitation Intensifies Amidst Legal Challenges

Maharashtra Special IG Manojkumar Sharma met with cabinet minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to discuss the ongoing Maratha reservation protest led by activist Manoj Jarange. Jarange demands Marathas be recognized as Kunbis for OBC benefits. The agitation has caused city disruptions and legal challenges.

Maharashtra Special IG Manojkumar Sharma met with cabinet minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who leads the sub-committee on Maratha reservation, as activist Manoj Jarange's protest for quota continued for its fifth day.

The meeting gained importance as the Bombay High Court is set to hear a petition concerning the protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Sharma, Special Inspector General of Police, visited Vikhe Patil at his official residence, sources disclosed.

Jarange demands Maratha community inclusion as Kunbis, for OBC benefits, and has been fasting at Azad Maidan since August 29. Despite police orders to vacate, Jarange vows to stay until demands are met, noting previous disruptions in various state regions.

