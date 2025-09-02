Left Menu

Violent Clash: Migrant Workers Demand Justice in Kattupalli

Migrant workers in Chennai's Kattupalli engaged in a violent protest demanding justice for Amaresh Prasad, a colleague who died from an accidental fall. Initially peaceful, the protest escalated to stone-pelting at police. Authorities later used mild force and interrogated over 55 workers involved.

The protest by migrant workers in Chennai's Kattupalli turned violent as they demanded justice for a colleague's accidental death. Police efforts to address the protest met resistance as workers resorted to stone-pelting.

Authorities eventually mobilized additional forces, employing mild force to disperse the gathering. The demonstration sought compensation for Amaresh Prasad, who fell from a building in September.

Following the unrest, police intervened by storming a dormitory and detaining over 55 workers involved in the protest, currently under interrogation.

