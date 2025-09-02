Left Menu

Ordeal of a Woman: Village Vigilantism in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Giridih district, a 36-year-old woman was beaten, her hair cut, and paraded with a garland of shoes on false allegations of jewelry theft. Police have arrested four accused women, while a case against eight, including the main accused, Nageshwar Yadav, has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident of vigilantism, a 36-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Giridih district was subjected to brutal humiliation over alleged jewelry theft. She was beaten, had her hair forcibly cut, and was paraded with a garland of shoes around her neck by village locals.

According to Dumri police, the attack was led by the family of Nageshwar Yadav, who accused her of stealing jewelry. Officer-in-charge Pranit Patel confirmed that four women from the family have been arrested, while others, including the main accused Yadav, remain at large.

The victim, now recovering in a local hospital, has denied the accusations. Police investigations have yet to find any evidence supporting the theft claims, and there are no prior complaints against the woman. Authorities assure swift action to apprehend the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

