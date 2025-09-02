Ordeal of a Woman: Village Vigilantism in Jharkhand

In a shocking incident of vigilantism, a 36-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Giridih district was subjected to brutal humiliation over alleged jewelry theft. She was beaten, had her hair forcibly cut, and was paraded with a garland of shoes around her neck by village locals.

According to Dumri police, the attack was led by the family of Nageshwar Yadav, who accused her of stealing jewelry. Officer-in-charge Pranit Patel confirmed that four women from the family have been arrested, while others, including the main accused Yadav, remain at large.

The victim, now recovering in a local hospital, has denied the accusations. Police investigations have yet to find any evidence supporting the theft claims, and there are no prior complaints against the woman. Authorities assure swift action to apprehend the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)