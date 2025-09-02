Gold Heist: Jewelry Store Swindled by Fake Coin Scam
An unidentified man deceived a jewellery store worker in Dombivli, Thane district, by exchanging fake gold coins for a necklace worth Rs 10.33 lakh. The man claimed it was for his wife's birthday. Police have registered an FIR and are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the accused.
- Country:
- India
In a startling case of deception, an unidentified man allegedly duped a jewellery store saleswoman in Dombivli, Thane district, by purchasing a gold necklace worth Rs 10.33 lakh using counterfeit gold coins, police disclosed on Tuesday.
According to reports, the incident occurred on August 30 when the suspect visited the shop, claiming he was buying a necklace as a birthday gift for his wife and convincing the saleswoman to accept gold coins as payment.
Upon later examination, the coins were found to be fake. Authorities have filed an FIR under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and are assessing CCTV footage from the store and surrounding areas to identify the man.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Intensify Operations in Poonch District
Relentless Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan's Dausa District
Oil was black gold but chips (semiconductors) are diamonds, says PM Narendra Modi at Semicon India 2025.
Goldman Sachs Sells Stake in Zinka Logistics, Nomura Expands Investment
Market Movements: Gold Soars, Stocks Surge Amid Economic Data Anticipation