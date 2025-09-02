Left Menu

Gold Heist: Jewelry Store Swindled by Fake Coin Scam

An unidentified man deceived a jewellery store worker in Dombivli, Thane district, by exchanging fake gold coins for a necklace worth Rs 10.33 lakh. The man claimed it was for his wife's birthday. Police have registered an FIR and are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling case of deception, an unidentified man allegedly duped a jewellery store saleswoman in Dombivli, Thane district, by purchasing a gold necklace worth Rs 10.33 lakh using counterfeit gold coins, police disclosed on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred on August 30 when the suspect visited the shop, claiming he was buying a necklace as a birthday gift for his wife and convincing the saleswoman to accept gold coins as payment.

Upon later examination, the coins were found to be fake. Authorities have filed an FIR under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and are assessing CCTV footage from the store and surrounding areas to identify the man.

(With inputs from agencies.)

