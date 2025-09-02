Supreme Court Upholds Right to Seek Remission for Life Sentences in Gangrape Cases
The Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional and statutory rights of convicts sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 376DA of the IPC to seek remission. The bench emphasized that the right to remission remains intact even for life sentences in gangrape cases involving minors, preserving a convict's appeal avenues.
The Supreme Court has highlighted the right to remission for convicts serving life sentences under Section 376DA of the IPC, concerning gangrape cases involving minors. In a key ruling, the court clarified that seeking remission is both a constitutional and statutory right, essential even in severe sentencing contexts such as these.
Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan were addressing a legal challenge to the constitutional validity of this section. The court scrutinized whether the mandatory life sentence prescribed in these cases diminishes a convict's right to remission, and reiterated their entitlement under Article 72 or Article 161 of the Constitution.
The bench recognized that while the punishment is severe, the right to remission offers a legal pathway for convicts, ensuring they are not deprived of appeal opportunities. This decision emphasizes the balance between delivering justice and upholding human rights.
