Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Right to Seek Remission for Life Sentences in Gangrape Cases

The Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional and statutory rights of convicts sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 376DA of the IPC to seek remission. The bench emphasized that the right to remission remains intact even for life sentences in gangrape cases involving minors, preserving a convict's appeal avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:51 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Right to Seek Remission for Life Sentences in Gangrape Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has highlighted the right to remission for convicts serving life sentences under Section 376DA of the IPC, concerning gangrape cases involving minors. In a key ruling, the court clarified that seeking remission is both a constitutional and statutory right, essential even in severe sentencing contexts such as these.

Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan were addressing a legal challenge to the constitutional validity of this section. The court scrutinized whether the mandatory life sentence prescribed in these cases diminishes a convict's right to remission, and reiterated their entitlement under Article 72 or Article 161 of the Constitution.

The bench recognized that while the punishment is severe, the right to remission offers a legal pathway for convicts, ensuring they are not deprived of appeal opportunities. This decision emphasizes the balance between delivering justice and upholding human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection

Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Conn...

 India
3
Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

 India
4
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025