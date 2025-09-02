Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Mission: Securing Ukraine's Future

President Zelenskiy is set to meet with the EU Commission, NATO, Germany, and the UK leaders in Paris to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. The focus will be on ensuring Europe's security along its eastern border, as announced by advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:59 IST
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Mission: Securing Ukraine's Future
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to engage in high-level diplomatic talks in Paris this Thursday. The Ukrainian leader aims to secure international backing for Ukraine's security guarantees.

Zelenskiy will meet with the head of the European Commission, NATO Secretary General, and the leaders of Germany and Britain. This meeting highlights Ukraine's strategic importance in maintaining stability along Europe's eastern border.

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser from Zelenskiy's office, these discussions are aimed at synchronizing efforts and ensuring cohesive strategies among European allies as geopolitical tensions rise in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection

Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Conn...

 India
3
Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

 India
4
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025