President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to engage in high-level diplomatic talks in Paris this Thursday. The Ukrainian leader aims to secure international backing for Ukraine's security guarantees.

Zelenskiy will meet with the head of the European Commission, NATO Secretary General, and the leaders of Germany and Britain. This meeting highlights Ukraine's strategic importance in maintaining stability along Europe's eastern border.

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser from Zelenskiy's office, these discussions are aimed at synchronizing efforts and ensuring cohesive strategies among European allies as geopolitical tensions rise in the region.

