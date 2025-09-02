Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection

Over 4,000 constable trainees from Madhya Pradesh Police are participating in a 'Village Connect Community Outreach' exercise, visiting 64 villages to gather feedback on key issues. This initiative aims to teach recruits empathy and understanding of local communities, departing from traditional isolated training methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:50 IST
Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 4,000 constable trainees in Madhya Pradesh are embarking on a unique 'Village Connect Community Outreach' exercise that has them engaging directly with 64 villages across the state. This initiative, conceptualized by the Training Directorate in Bhopal, encourages future officers to conduct weekly visits to nearby communities.

The primary aim is to gather feedback on a broad spectrum of issues, including education, health, crime, and local infrastructure. Additional Director General (Training) Raja Babu Singh notes the program represents a significant shift from conventional training methods, which isolated recruits.

This approach emphasizes empathy and connection with the community, equipping trainees with a better understanding of local issues. Feedback gathered is shared with district-level authorities to address any identified concerns, promoting a more community-centric policing approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

 India
2
AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

 Global
3
NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

 Luxembourg
4
Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025