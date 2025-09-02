Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection

More than 4,000 constable trainees in Madhya Pradesh are embarking on a unique 'Village Connect Community Outreach' exercise that has them engaging directly with 64 villages across the state. This initiative, conceptualized by the Training Directorate in Bhopal, encourages future officers to conduct weekly visits to nearby communities.

The primary aim is to gather feedback on a broad spectrum of issues, including education, health, crime, and local infrastructure. Additional Director General (Training) Raja Babu Singh notes the program represents a significant shift from conventional training methods, which isolated recruits.

This approach emphasizes empathy and connection with the community, equipping trainees with a better understanding of local issues. Feedback gathered is shared with district-level authorities to address any identified concerns, promoting a more community-centric policing approach.

