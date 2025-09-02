Left Menu

Serial Offender Apprehended for North Delhi House Thefts

Two men, Kunal and Hemraj, have been arrested in connection with house thefts in Burari, North Delhi. Kunal, a habitual offender, and his associate Hemraj were caught with stolen jewellery and cash. CCTV footage aided the police in identifying and apprehending the suspects involved in these crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:11 IST
Serial Offender Apprehended for North Delhi House Thefts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals, identified as Kunal and Hemraj, have been taken into custody following a series of house thefts in the Burari area of north Delhi, according to local police reports. One suspect, Kunal, is noted for a substantial criminal history.

The arrests led to the recovery of stolen gold and silver jewellery, alongside a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone. Kunal, residing in Sant Nagar and involved in numerous past offenses, and his accomplice Hemraj, from Shakarpur, were reportedly central to the incidents.

Police utilized CCTV footage to identify Kunal, who admitted to the burglaries, using stolen funds for personal expenses. Hemraj, who once worked as a laborer, allegedly aided in the crime by selling off the stolen items. Legal actions against them are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

 India
2
AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

 Global
3
NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

 Luxembourg
4
Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025