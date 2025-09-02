Serial Offender Apprehended for North Delhi House Thefts

Two individuals, identified as Kunal and Hemraj, have been taken into custody following a series of house thefts in the Burari area of north Delhi, according to local police reports. One suspect, Kunal, is noted for a substantial criminal history.

The arrests led to the recovery of stolen gold and silver jewellery, alongside a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone. Kunal, residing in Sant Nagar and involved in numerous past offenses, and his accomplice Hemraj, from Shakarpur, were reportedly central to the incidents.

Police utilized CCTV footage to identify Kunal, who admitted to the burglaries, using stolen funds for personal expenses. Hemraj, who once worked as a laborer, allegedly aided in the crime by selling off the stolen items. Legal actions against them are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)