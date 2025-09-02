Left Menu

Assam CM Warns Madani Over Goalpara Eviction Remarks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind President Mahmood Asad Madani against crossing limits. Sarma stated Madani gains prominence under Congress rule and not BJP. After Madani's inspection of eviction sites in Goalpara, he urged adherence to Supreme Court rules on eviction drives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:45 IST
Assam CM Warns Madani Over Goalpara Eviction Remarks
Madani
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning to the president of All India Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, Mahmood Asad Madani, following his visit to the eviction sites in Goalpara district. Sarma cautioned Madani against crossing limits, hinting at legal consequences if he does.

Sarma spoke to the media at an official event, expressing that neither he nor the BJP fears Madani, whose influence he claims peaks during Congress governance. The Chief Minister made it clear that he holds the power, not Madani.

Madani, who visited the sites on Monday, later urged the Assam government to ensure eviction processes adhere to Supreme Court guidelines. Sarma, however, insisted that evictions of illegal occupants in protected areas will continue undeterred, and that the BJP is not intimidated by opposition leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

 India
2
AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

 Global
3
NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

 Luxembourg
4
Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025