Assam CM Warns Madani Over Goalpara Eviction Remarks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning to the president of All India Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, Mahmood Asad Madani, following his visit to the eviction sites in Goalpara district. Sarma cautioned Madani against crossing limits, hinting at legal consequences if he does.

Sarma spoke to the media at an official event, expressing that neither he nor the BJP fears Madani, whose influence he claims peaks during Congress governance. The Chief Minister made it clear that he holds the power, not Madani.

Madani, who visited the sites on Monday, later urged the Assam government to ensure eviction processes adhere to Supreme Court guidelines. Sarma, however, insisted that evictions of illegal occupants in protected areas will continue undeterred, and that the BJP is not intimidated by opposition leaders.

