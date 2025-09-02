Victory Cheers for Maratha Quota Movement at Azad Maidan

Scenes of jubilation unfolded at Azad Maidan on Tuesday as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange declared triumph in his hunger strike initiative after the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee accepted his demands.

Thousands gathered to support Jarange were moved to tears and bursts of joy as the activist announced the government's acceptance of Maratha quota provisions, including the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette.

The decision, hailed as instrumental for future generations, prompted celebrations across Mumbai, with supporters praising both the activist and Maratha heritage.

