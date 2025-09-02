Left Menu

Victory Cheers for Maratha Quota Movement at Azad Maidan

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange declared a victory after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands concerning Maratha reservation. Thousands cheered Jarange at Azad Maidan, celebrating the government's decision to implement the Hyderabad Gazette and issue caste certificates. Joyful celebrations erupted across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:49 IST
Victory Cheers for Maratha Quota Movement at Azad Maidan
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Scenes of jubilation unfolded at Azad Maidan on Tuesday as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange declared triumph in his hunger strike initiative after the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee accepted his demands.

Thousands gathered to support Jarange were moved to tears and bursts of joy as the activist announced the government's acceptance of Maratha quota provisions, including the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette.

The decision, hailed as instrumental for future generations, prompted celebrations across Mumbai, with supporters praising both the activist and Maratha heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

 India
2
AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

 Global
3
NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

 Luxembourg
4
Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025