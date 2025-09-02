Crime Branch Kashmir Cracks Down on Contract Scam

On Tuesday, the Crime Branch Kashmir initiated legal action against Kumail Ansari and Yetsen Kumar on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch responded to a joint complaint from victims who were allegedly misled by fraudulent promises of securing high-profile contracts in the NHPC and defense sector.

An investigation revealed the suspects collected significant sums of money without the promised result, leading to charges of deception and fraud. Authorities are continuing their inquiry into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)