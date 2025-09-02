Crime Branch Kashmir Cracks Down on Contract Scam
The Crime Branch Kashmir has booked two individuals, Kumail Ansari and Yetsen Kumar, for cheating and criminal conspiracy. They deceived victims by falsely promising lucrative contracts in the NHPC and defense sector. Despite receiving substantial payments, no contracts were delivered, leading to fraud charges against them.
On Tuesday, the Crime Branch Kashmir initiated legal action against Kumail Ansari and Yetsen Kumar on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch responded to a joint complaint from victims who were allegedly misled by fraudulent promises of securing high-profile contracts in the NHPC and defense sector.
An investigation revealed the suspects collected significant sums of money without the promised result, leading to charges of deception and fraud. Authorities are continuing their inquiry into the matter.
