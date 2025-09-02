Union Minister Launches Kapas Kisan App to Digitize Cotton MSP Procurement

Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh today launched the Kapas Kisan App, a new digital platform developed by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) under the Ministry of Textiles, designed to modernize and simplify cotton procurement from farmers under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme.

A Farmer-First Digital Initiative

Speaking at the launch event, Shri Singh described the app as a farmer-first initiative, aimed at empowering cotton growers through digitization, transparency, and efficiency. “This mobile app marks a major step in enhancing ease of selling cotton. By digitizing key steps—registration, slot booking, and payment tracking—we are ensuring timely, transparent, and fair MSP operations. It reinforces our commitment to safeguard farmers from distress sales and to accelerate the vision of Digital India,” he said.

Features of the Kapas Kisan App

The Kapas Kisan App has been developed with a strong focus on user accessibility and operational efficiency. Its key features include:

Farmer Self-Registration: Cotton farmers can securely register themselves for selling under MSP without dependency on middlemen.

Slot Booking System: Farmers can digitally schedule appointments at designated procurement centres, reducing crowding and long waiting times.

Real-Time Tracking: The app provides live updates on quality assessment, accepted quantities, and the progress of payment processing.

Payment Transparency: A built-in payment tracking feature allows farmers to monitor their dues directly, ensuring accountability and faster transactions.

Multilingual Interface: The app supports multiple Indian languages, making it inclusive for farmers across different states.

Benefits for Cotton Farmers

The Union Minister emphasized that the app would protect farmers from distress sales by ensuring guaranteed MSP procurement. By cutting down on manual paperwork and streamlining processes, the app will also:

Save time and reduce administrative burdens at procurement centres.

Provide farmers with greater flexibility to choose convenient time slots.

Enhance transparency in the procurement system by minimizing delays and disputes.

Improve planning and coordination between farmers, procurement centres, and government agencies.

Strengthening the Cotton Sector

The launch of the Kapas Kisan App comes at a time when India is working to further strengthen its cotton sector, which plays a crucial role in the textiles and apparel value chain. Cotton farmers, particularly in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, often face challenges related to market volatility and price fluctuations. MSP operations, now digitally streamlined, are expected to provide farmers with financial security and confidence.

The Ministry of Textiles and CCI’s step towards digital transformation aligns with the broader goals of Digital India and the government’s efforts to leverage technology to improve the livelihoods of farmers. By bridging gaps in procurement processes, the app also contributes to better supply chain management, ensuring that quality cotton reaches industries without delay.

The Kapas Kisan App is poised to become a game-changer for India’s cotton farmers, providing them with greater control, transparency, and convenience in selling their produce. It is not only a technological upgrade but also a commitment to farmer welfare, marking another milestone in India’s journey towards a digitally empowered agricultural economy.