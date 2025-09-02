Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

The Supreme Court has intervened, seeking the Maharashtra government's stance on a plea opposing the Bombay High Court's decision to cease further supervision of the investigation into the murder of rationalist Govind Pansare. This follows concerns from Pansare's family about the investigation's progress and broader implications.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh issued a notice dated September 1, following a petition by Pansare's daughter and daughter-in-law challenging the high court's January 2 ruling. They argue that the investigation requires continued oversight, given that a 'deeper and larger conspiracy' seems evident.

Pansare, a prominent CPI leader, was murdered in 2015, and while the case was initially under the Special Investigation Team of the Crime Investigation Department, it was later transferred to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2022. Despite this, the petition claims that tangible progress has stalled, necessitating judicial oversight to explore potential links with the murders of other rationalists like Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, M M Kalburgi, and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

