Spy Allegations and Judicial Custody: The Jyoti Malhotra Case

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's judicial custody has been extended to September 10 following allegations of espionage. Her lawyer argues for her release due to incomplete investigations. Arrested on May 16 under the Official Secrets Act, she faces serious charges connecting her with Pakistani intelligence operatives. The case continues to unfold in Hisar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:39 IST
On Tuesday, a local court extended the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra until September 10 amidst espionage allegations.

Malhotra, known for her YouTube channel 'Travel with JO,' was detained by Hisar Police in May. Her legal representative claims procedural delays in presenting complete documentation, seeking her release.

Authorities allege Malhotra's connection with Pakistani intelligence agents, citing interactions with Ehsan-ur-Rahim from the Pakistani High Commission. The investigation is still active, although no military-related secrets have been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

