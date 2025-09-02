Spy Allegations and Judicial Custody: The Jyoti Malhotra Case

On Tuesday, a local court extended the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra until September 10 amidst espionage allegations.

Malhotra, known for her YouTube channel 'Travel with JO,' was detained by Hisar Police in May. Her legal representative claims procedural delays in presenting complete documentation, seeking her release.

Authorities allege Malhotra's connection with Pakistani intelligence agents, citing interactions with Ehsan-ur-Rahim from the Pakistani High Commission. The investigation is still active, although no military-related secrets have been disclosed.

