Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron Reaches Seychelles to Strengthen Ties

The ships of the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy—INS Tir, INS Shardul, and Coast Guard Ship Sarathi—arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, on 1st September 2025 as part of their long-range training deployment in the South West Indian Ocean Region (SWIOR). The visit symbolizes India’s growing maritime engagement with Seychelles and reflects the Indian Navy’s enduring role in building “Bridges of Friendship” across the Indian Ocean.

Ceremonial Welcome and Naval Camaraderie

The ships were welcomed with a ceremonial reception hosted by the Seychelles Defence Force (SDF), complete with a performance by the SDF band. The Indian Navy’s own ceremonial guard and band paraded onboard, underscoring the shared spirit of solidarity and mutual respect between the two nations.

Strengthening Bilateral Engagements

During the port call, Senior Officer 1TS, Captain Tijo K Joseph, is scheduled to hold meetings with key dignitaries of the Seychelles Government, senior officers of the SDF, and representatives from the Indian High Commission. These courtesy calls and professional interactions aim to deepen cooperation in areas of maritime security, training, and regional stability.

The visit will also feature:

Professional exchanges between naval personnel.

Cross-deck visits to foster interoperability.

Training interactions with SDF officers and cadets.

Cultural and Community Outreach

Beyond professional cooperation, the Indian Navy is also engaging in a series of cultural and community activities to enhance people-to-people connections. These include:

Yoga sessions promoting India’s wellness traditions.

Naval Band performances for the public.

Sports fixtures with local teams to encourage camaraderie.

Social outreach programs to strengthen community bonds.

Such activities highlight the Navy’s role not only as a guardian of seas but also as an ambassador of India’s cultural diplomacy.

Third Port Call in 2025

The 1TS deployment to Seychelles marks the third visit of Indian Navy ships to Seychelles in 2025, underscoring the strategic importance of the island nation to India’s maritime outlook. Seychelles, located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, is a vital partner in safeguarding sea lanes of communication (SLOCs) and ensuring a secure and stable maritime domain.

Alignment with MAHASAGAR Vision

This deployment aligns with India’s MAHASAGAR (Maritime Humanitarian Assistance, Security, and Growth for All in the Region) vision in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The initiative emphasizes regional cooperation, capacity building, and sustainable development through naval partnerships. India’s growing engagements with Seychelles highlight its commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.

The arrival of INS Tir, INS Shardul, and CGS Sarathi at Port Victoria is more than a routine port call—it is a reaffirmation of the deep maritime partnership between India and Seychelles. With professional collaboration, cultural exchanges, and community outreach at its core, the visit strengthens India’s diplomatic and naval footprint in the IOR, while nurturing goodwill and cooperation with a trusted island partner.