Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks National Guard Deployment in California

A federal judge halted the Trump administration's plan to deploy the National Guard in California against crimes. The decision stemmed from legal issues on presidential authority and potential violations of the Posse Comitatus Act. Tensions rose as this deployment conflicted with federal legal restraints on military use domestically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:09 IST
Federal Judge Blocks National Guard Deployment in California
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in California, citing concerns about presidential authority and federal law violations. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer issued the order from San Francisco against the administration's use of military forces in domestic settings, a decision set for review on September 12.

The controversial deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles exacerbated tensions amid protests over immigration raids. Critics, particularly Democrats, argued that President Trump misused military forces to advance hardline immigration policies, raising doubts about compliance with the Posse Comitatus Act.

Legal arguments centered on whether the deployment violated long-standing bans on military involvement in domestic law enforcement. While the Trump administration posited constitutional allowances for protecting federal interests, lawyers from California emphasized the potential erosion of civilian-military boundaries. Breyer's ruling reflects ongoing debates about presidential powers and military roles within U.S. borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi

BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi

 India
2
YSRCP Accuses NDA Coalition of Media Suppression

YSRCP Accuses NDA Coalition of Media Suppression

 India
3
Maratha Protesters Celebrate Victory as Government Concedes to Demands

Maratha Protesters Celebrate Victory as Government Concedes to Demands

 India
4
Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi

Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025