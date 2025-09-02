Federal Judge Blocks National Guard Deployment in California

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in California, citing concerns about presidential authority and federal law violations. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer issued the order from San Francisco against the administration's use of military forces in domestic settings, a decision set for review on September 12.

The controversial deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles exacerbated tensions amid protests over immigration raids. Critics, particularly Democrats, argued that President Trump misused military forces to advance hardline immigration policies, raising doubts about compliance with the Posse Comitatus Act.

Legal arguments centered on whether the deployment violated long-standing bans on military involvement in domestic law enforcement. While the Trump administration posited constitutional allowances for protecting federal interests, lawyers from California emphasized the potential erosion of civilian-military boundaries. Breyer's ruling reflects ongoing debates about presidential powers and military roles within U.S. borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)